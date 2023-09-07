Liberty Shoes collaborates with Indian Olympic Association as ceremonial footwear partner

The company is a footwear partner for Indian Contingent of Asian game.
Liberty Shoes in collaboration with Indian Olympic Association for Ceremonial footwear partner for Indian Contingent of Asian game.
In a momentous announcement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) unveiled the highly-anticipated official ceremonial attire and playing gear for the Indian contingent set to compete at the forthcoming 2023 Asian Games. The event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.
During this significant occasion, LIBERTY SHOES, a renowned Indian footwear brand, proudly declared its partnership with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) as the official ceremonial footwear sponsor for the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games 2023. With more than 600 Indian athletes poised to make their mark in China, the ambitious goal of securing 100 medals, the highest ever, looms large.
On the occasion Liberty officials said, "We are thrilled to be named the official footwear partner for this momentous event. The footwear, conceptualized and meticulously designed by Liberty Shoes, not only signifies our partnership but also embodies our pride in our athletes. The entire Liberty Shoes family is confident that the historic performances by Team India will result in the highest-ever medal tally at Hangzhou."
This exciting partnership between Liberty Shoes and the Indian Olympic Association not only marks a significant moment for the brand but also highlights the unwavering support and commitment towards India's sporting excellence on the international stage. With the Asian Games 2023 just around the corner, the nation eagerly anticipates the stellar performances of its athletes, proudly adorned in Liberty Shoes' specially crafted footwear.