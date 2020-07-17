Lifebuoy is the official hand sanitiser of the West Indies cricket team

Dominic Warne, commercial director of Cricket West Indies said, “CWI are delighted to announce this new partnership with Lifebuoy where our cricketers will be delivering engaging and fun content as part of a serious mission to improve hygiene and health. The West Indies are loved and followed around the world, and we’re looking forward to joining forces with Lifebuoy to improve hygiene behaviour as fans tune in from around the world to follow this historic Test Series.“