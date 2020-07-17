Lifebuoy is the official hand sanitiser of the West Indies cricket team

Unilever has partnered with the West Indies cricket team for its tour to the UK, a first in the Covid-19 era, to provide hand sanitiser to the touring party.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies team have partnered with Lifebuoy, Unilever’s leading soap brand, for its ongoing Sandals Tour of England. The series started earlier this month with the opening match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The partnership was announced in a blog on the official website of Cricket West Indies. Unilever will provide hand sanitiser to the touring party.
Dominic Warne, commercial director of Cricket West Indies said, “CWI are delighted to announce this new partnership with Lifebuoy where our cricketers will be delivering engaging and fun content as part of a serious mission to improve hygiene and health. The West Indies are loved and followed around the world, and we’re looking forward to joining forces with Lifebuoy to improve hygiene behaviour as fans tune in from around the world to follow this historic Test Series.“
The Covid-19 outbreak led to a complete ban on public sports events. Even the IPL 2020 in India and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed. The West Indies’ Tour of England is also among the fist cricketing events in the Covid times.
The three-match Test Series, played behind closed doors. The #RaisetheBat Series is part of the ICC World Test Championship which concludes in 2021. The second (July 16-20) and third (July 24-28) Tests will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Players have been quarantined and have entered a ‘bio-secure bubble’ ahead of the matches, with temperature checks and COVID-19 testing taking place on a regular basis.