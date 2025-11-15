Little's, Punt Creative, and Suno release 1001-song album for kids in multiple languages

This Children’s Day, Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) launched one of the largest albums for kids, featuring 1001 songs, for their flagship baby care brand Little’s. The album, created in association with Punt Creative and produced with Suno, covers different genres, moods, and languages.

The initiative addresses the challenge parents face in finding appropriate music that supports a baby’s growth and entertainment. Little’s and Punt Creative designed the campaign to consolidate music across genres, baby moods, and languages, ensuring the content meets specific baby needs, such as softer sounds, easy-to-learn and recognisable melodies, and cultural relevance.

Abhishek Kumar Srivastava, CMO - Piramal Consumer Healthcare, said, “At PCH, consumer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do. With Little’s, this campaign reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation, bringing thoughtfully curated music for kids that inspires joy and connection. This album marks the first of many ways we’re exploring AI to create more engaging and meaningful brand experiences, further enhancing how our consumers interact with Little’s.”

Harsh Shah, Managing Director - Punt Creative, said, "Being a parent brings a set of challenges that one has never faced before. We wanted to solve at least one of the issues that parents deal with on a daily basis - keeping the baby entertained and also to help them grow. Through this campaign, we also want the parents to know that Little’s® as a brand, is part of their parenting journey throughout. As an agency for the brand, we want to ensure we bring campaigns that directly impact the consumer. This Children’s Day, we are doing exactly that with songs in 7 different languages. With Suno, it is also helping us build a content platform for the parents that we can keep adding onto in the coming years."

Gourab Ghose, Head of International Markets - Suno, said “We’re proud to join hands with Little’s® to make every parent’s journey a little easier and every child’s day a little brighter. Through this collaboration, Suno hopes to create countless moments of joy, bonding, and growth — one song and story at a time. By enabling creation of songs in multiple Indian languages, we want families across the country to feel connected, celebrated, and seen — no matter where they come from or what language they sing in.”

Little’s, founded in the 1980s, is a trusted name in Indian baby care. The brand offers a range of products, including diapers, wipes, feeding items, toys, and baby personal care, catering to babies from birth to 2 years of age.

Punt Creative, the creative engine of Punt Partners, works with brands to create platforms, IPs, and digital-first campaigns. Punt Partners is led by co-founders Madhu Sudan and Priyanka Agrawal.