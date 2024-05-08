L'Oreal Paris returns as the official makeup partner of Cannes Film Festival

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand celebrates 27 years of glamour at Cannes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.
L'Oreal Paris, a global beauty brand, returns as the official makeup partner of the Festival de Cannes, scheduled from May 14 to 25, 2024. With an esteemed history as the festival's makeup partner, L'Oreal Paris enters its twenty-seventh year with the theme ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon’ that mirrors the brand's philosophy of confidence and self-empowerment, reinforcing the belief that every individual is inherently deserving.
This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to flaunt their iconic presence at the Cannes Film Festival. It is a testament to their talent, beauty, and the ever-growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage. A pioneer in her own right, Aishwarya was the first Indian female actor to serve as a Cannes jury member, symbolising the brand's commitment to global representation.
The Indian film industry luminary and L'Oreal Paris ambassador Aditi Rao Hydari expresses her excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey to the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves and I truly resonate with the theme of this year "Many Ways to be an icon". For me, being an icon isn't about fitting into a mold; it's about embracing one's unique journey and inherent worth. It is an honour to be aligned with a brand that has consistently championed the cause of women's empowerment, fostering confidence and growth in every facet of their lives."
Additionally, the brand presents the fourth edition of the L’Oreal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Award, with actress and L’Oreal Paris ambassador Elle Fanning to take over from Kate Winslet as the Juror. Founded to spotlight the gender imbalance in filmmaking, this award honors one promising female short-film director from among the official Cannes Short Films selection and the selection of La Cinef Short Films.
L’Oreal Paris embodies an inclusive representation of beauty that resonates with women across the globe. Aligned with brand's core values and cause initiatives, the brand ambassadors transcends boundaries and echo the brand ethos. Through their partnership with L'Oreal Paris, they aim to amplify the message of self-worth and inspire millions worldwide to embrace and honour their unique individuality. As the Festival de Cannes' official makeup partner, it inspires ambassadors, actors, and actresses to showcase this empowered beauty vision on the red carpet.