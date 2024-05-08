L'Oreal Paris returns as the official makeup partner of Cannes Film Festival

The Indian film industry luminary and L'Oreal Paris ambassador Aditi Rao Hydari expresses her excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey to the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves and I truly resonate with the theme of this year "Many Ways to be an icon". For me, being an icon isn't about fitting into a mold; it's about embracing one's unique journey and inherent worth. It is an honour to be aligned with a brand that has consistently championed the cause of women's empowerment, fostering confidence and growth in every facet of their lives."