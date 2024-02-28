LoveChild Masaba teams up with Mumbai Indians for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to redefine beauty beyond conventional standards, promoting individuality and authenticity.
LoveChild Masaba, a beauty brand known for its innovative approach to self-expression, announces its official partnership with Mumbai Indians Women’s team. Together, they embark on an inspiring journey with a poignant campaign 'Har Innings Mein Beautiful'.
The campaign is a movement that celebrates the beauty of diversity, individuality, and authenticity. In a world where beauty is often narrowly defined, LoveChild Masaba and Mumbai Indians Women’s team join forces to redefine beauty as a reflection of passion, resilience, and discipline. Drawing inspiration from the game of cricket, this campaign celebrates the diverse beauty that unfolds with each passing phase of life, on and off the field.
The campaign provides a platform to spotlight powerful role models –Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews ,and Yastika Bhatia who exemplify beauty in its truest sense; women who lead by example, defy stereotypes, and inspire others with their courage and determination.
"Young India needs strong, ever-evolving, disciplined ,and powerful role models and thought leaders who aren’t afraid to be their true selves," says Masaba Gupta, Founder of LoveChild Masaba. " Our collaboration with Mumbai Indians is an attempt to turn the spotlight on some amazing women, as we enter a new universe of storytelling with women who will, and are dictating cultural moments."
“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with LoveChild Masaba. A brand dedicated to self-expression, echoing the ethos and style that Mumbai Indians showcases on the field. It is an exciting journey that we are embarking on, to also give our fans multiple opportunities to engage with and a platform for LoveChild Masaba to engage with our global fans. ” says Mumbai Indians spokesperson.
LoveChild Masaba was launched in August 2022, a D2C brand since inception which has recently ventured into the retail space, and will be expanding its footprints rapidly in coming months across kiosks, shop-in-shop, and other formats. Another riveting take on the campaign is “With LoveChild Masaba rapidly expanding to retail format across metros, this impact collaboration with Mumbai Indians Women’s team is perfect to accelerate awareness & solidify our brand presence,” says Pratik Mukherjee, brand head of LoveChild Masaba.
“Har Innings Mein Beautiful is a celebratory narrative reflecting the essence of the shared experiences of women of all cohorts. The campaign is a juxtaposition of different women and their lives on-&-off field, finding and celebrating the commonalities between the game and walks of life,” says Nidhi Laddha, marketing head of LoveChild Masaba.
The second season of the cricket tournament features five teams and will be held from February 23 to March 17, 2024, with Mumbai Indians as the defending champions.