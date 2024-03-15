Lucknow Super Giants partner with BookMyShow as its exclusive ticketing partner for its home matches

Commenting on this, Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “We’re delighted to be the Exclusive Ticketing Partner of Lucknow Super Giants for the 17th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza. With LSG’s well-balanced team of iconic veterans and promising new talent, anticipation for the upcoming matches is soaring and we wish the team good luck! Through this partnership, BookMyShow is committed to providing its suite of unmatched services to all fans so they enjoy another nail-biting cricketing season. Let the games begin!”