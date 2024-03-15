Lucknow Super Giants partner with BookMyShow as its exclusive ticketing partner for its home matches

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
LSG will also work with BookMyShow to curate multiple box office locations in the heart of Lucknow.
The Super Giants will play all of their seven home matches at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The venue boasts a sitting capacity of 50,000 and offers a spectacle from the stands.
As the exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow will leverage its expertise in handling large-scale events and its interface to provide a secure experience to fans for purchasing tickets to all home matches of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). BookMyShow will provide the option of availing the home delivery option to secure their tickets.
Commenting on this, Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “We’re delighted to be the Exclusive Ticketing Partner of Lucknow Super Giants for the 17th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza. With LSG’s well-balanced team of iconic veterans and promising new talent, anticipation for the upcoming matches is soaring and we wish the team good luck! Through this partnership, BookMyShow is committed to providing its suite of unmatched services to all fans so they enjoy another nail-biting cricketing season. Let the games begin!”
Fans can pre-register on the official LSG website and app for exclusive offers and early access. Priority access for LSG home game tickets will open up on 15 March whereas general access will go live from 16 March.
LSG will kickstart their home campaign against the Punjab Kings at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on March 30, 2024 .