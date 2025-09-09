Luminous debuts portable power solution EDGE, eyes 3X omnichannel revenue growth

Luminous Power Technologies, traditionally recognised for its inverters, batteries, and solar solutions, is venturing into a new market with the introduction of EDGE, a brand aimed at addressing India’s growing demand for portable power.

With nearly four decades of experience in powering homes and businesses, the company is now focusing on a generation that works, travels, and creates on the go.

Speaking about the launch, Neelima Burra, chief strategy, transformation & marketing officer and business head – ecommerce & organised retail for Luminous Power Technologies, says, "For the last 38 years, we've been delivering inverters, batteries, and solar solutions."

However, the company primarily limited those products to residential and commercial applications. "Today, consumers are mobile – they travel, work remotely, and need power wherever they go. With these power stations, we’re saying that wherever you go, energy goes with you.”

Priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1,15,000, these power stations go beyond traditional energy backup solutions by integrating built-in speakers, karaoke support, guitar jacks, emergency lighting, and multiple charging ports.

The flagship product, EDGE GO 1500, can support charging for up to 12 devices simultaneously, including laptops, cameras, and smartphones. It reaches full charge in about 90 minutes.

The EDGE GO series is available exclusively on Amazon India and the Luminous eShop as part of a digital-first strategy. Burra believes that, through this partnership, the brand reaches out to even the most remote locations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Additionally, modern trade stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Aditya Vision, and many others will soon carry the products. It will also be available on Flipkart, and they are considering launching it on quick commerce as well.

Burra highlights quick commerce as a strategically vital touchpoint, given that the power station is portable and does not necessitate installation.

The company is positioning this launch as part of its broader omnichannel growth strategy. Currently, online platforms contribute around 3% of Luminous’ portfolio, but the brand aims to scale this to 10% of company revenue.

“The segment is already growing at 3X, and EDGE is expected to play a significant role in accelerating this growth by opening up newer channels, including quick commerce and alternate retail touchpoints,” Burra explains.

On the marketing front, Luminous is betting big on influencer collaborations.

“We’re building a strong community of photographers, travellers, gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts. Influencer-driven strategies and social selling will play a key role in taking this product to consumers,” adds Burra.

The launch also aligns with the growing demand for AI-enabled, connected energy solutions. Luminous has integrated digitisation and smart energy management features into its new products, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for better monitoring and control.

The company plans a significant push during the festive season, recognising that power and entertainment are closely linked during celebrations.

EDGE's community initiative, “Somewhere on the Edge”, which includes the #PowerYourStory contest, will launch soon, inviting creators and adventurers to showcase how they harness energy and creativity while on the move.

As Burra says, “Festivals are about light, energy, and togetherness. If there’s no power, there’s no celebration. This product integrates energy with entertainment, making it particularly relevant for the season.”