Luminous markets solar roof panels this IPL; Rajasthan Royals takes charge

Since 2023, Luminous Power Technologies has been strategically embedding itself in the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leveraging the tournament's unparalleled viewership and brand visibility through its partnership with Rajasthan Royals.

This year marks a significant escalation of their marketing strategy, with Luminous retaining Rajasthan Royal’s Title Sponsor status for the 18th season of India's premier T20 cricket spectacle.

The partnership represents more than a conventional sports sponsorship; it's a calculated move to catalyse nationwide solar adoption and position Luminous as a transformative force in India's renewable energy landscape, as per Neelima Burra, who is the chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer at Luminous.

She says, “IPL gives us unparalleled reach at a crucial time when consumers are making energy decisions ahead of peak summer demand. But awareness is just one part of our conversion funnel. We supplement those efforts with retail activations and exhibitions to drive actual sales conversions."

IPL marketing beyond IPL

This IPL tournament represents a strategic marketing moment for Luminous, who will use the cricketing spectacle to amplify awareness of their solar solutions. Building on last year's 'Power Aapke Haath Mein' campaign, which was synchronised with the tournament and general elections, Luminous has taken a more nuanced approach this year.

Launched officially on the 18th of March, this collaboration is more complex than it initially appears.

The partnership includes digital engagement through OTT and in-film branding, player integrations, behind-the-scenes content, and innovative AI-driven player interactions–aiming to create an immersive brand experience.

While the full extent of this campaign is yet to be unveiled, the brand is banking on the star players of the team to drive conversations.

“This is not just about building awareness, which, through IPL, we will continue to do. But it will be towards driving conversations and to drive conversions. That's the way we are getting into more retail and exhibitions.”

Dual-market approach with omnichannel distribution

As India grapples with escalating energy demands, Luminous has identified a significant pivot in consumer behaviour—the transition from conventional inverter-battery solutions to more sustainable solar energy systems.

This shift forms the cornerstone of the brand's expansion strategy for 2025, alongside diversification into advanced battery technologies, international market development, and manufacturing capacity enhancement.

"We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in our category," explains Burra. "While inverter and battery sales traditionally peak during summer and monsoon seasons, the growing adoption of solar energy is creating a more evenly distributed demand throughout the year, altering our marketing approach significantly."

The company has identified two distinct market segments: existing inverter-battery users upgrading to solar solutions for cost efficiency and a new generation of environmentally conscious consumers and businesses seeking energy-efficient alternatives.

This bifurcated market understanding translates into a hybrid marketing approach. For B2C engagement, Luminous deploys a mixture of above-the-line and below-the-line advertising, complemented by digital channels, whilst B2B outreach focuses primarily on digital marketing and enterprise media activations.

The company's distribution network reflects this dual approach, encompassing both traditional and modern retail channels. With connections to over 100,000 retailers reaching approximately 100 million homes, Luminous maintains a formidable brick-and-mortar presence.

This extensive retail footprint is augmented by e-commerce partnerships with platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, supported by a nationwide service infrastructure consisting of 350 service centres and 2,000 engineers.

"Our sales model is necessarily hybrid because our products require professional installation and after-sales service," Burra notes.

"E-commerce currently contributes just 4% of total sales, but we're witnessing growth exceeding 100% in this channel and aim to increase online contribution to 20% in the long term."

Influencer-led content marketing

Given the technical complexity of solar solutions and the extended purchase cycle—typically ranging from nine to 18 months—Luminous places significant emphasis on educational content marketing.

Its approach aims to simplify technical information through visual demonstrations and informative content designed to guide consumers through the decision-making process.

This content strategy operates on two parallel tracks: consumer-facing content focusing on FAQs, comprehensive guides, and decision-making frameworks; and B2B content designed to equip system integrators with the tools to educate end-users effectively.

Programmatic and performance-driven campaigns, along with contests and promotions, further enhance the strategy to generate urgency and engagement.

"For a category as complex as ours, content isn't just marketing – it's an essential service to our customers," Burra emphasises.

"Our storytelling approach demystifies technology and empowers consumers to make informed decisions about the right solar solution for their specific needs."

This comms strategy is executed via a select set of influencers (example below) to drive conversations and reach larger audiences.

Unlike impulse-driven categories, Luminous's approach to influencer marketing addresses various stages of the consumer decision-making process, from initial awareness and research to financing, installation, and after-sales service.

Burra explains, “Influencer marketing plays a crucial role, but our approach is different from impulse-driven categories. The fundamental difference lies in the purchase cycle where our influencers cater to various stages of the consumer journey, from awareness and research to financing, installation, and servicing."

Innovation Pipeline and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Luminous is preparing to launch a series of innovations designed to appeal to younger consumers. Plug-and-play and connected energy solutions will be introduced in April, in line with the growing consumer preference for smart, integrated technology.

The company's product portfolio spans a diverse range, including inverters (low, mid, and high-capacity variants), batteries (tubular, short tubular, tall tubular, gel, and lithium options), and solar solutions (off-grid, hybrid, and on-grid).

Its Connect X application enhances this ecosystem by enabling superior energy management through real-time tracking of energy generation, consumption, and carbon footprint savings.

With six manufacturing facilities, including a dedicated solar production unit, Luminous plans to further expand its battery and solar manufacturing capacity to support growth ambitions.

International expansion also features prominently in the company's strategic outlook, as it seeks to strengthen its global footprint beyond the Indian market.