Luxury buyers value wellness, community over size: Godrej Properties

In India’s rapidly evolving real estate market, the definition of luxury is undergoing a significant transformation. Premium homebuyers in India are increasingly prioritising lifestyle, wellness and liveability over traditional markers such as size and location, says Geetika Trehan, CEO – North, Godrej Properties.

Trehan observes that, due to the growing premiumisation trend in Indian real estate, amenities have transitioned from being considered add-ons to becoming essential requirements, particularly in premium housing projects.

“Clubs, common areas, sports facilities, spas, salons, cafés, restaurants and well-designed breakout spaces are now basic expectations. But amenities cannot be monotonous—every project needs a distinct identity and experience customers can relate to,” she says.

Her observations align with insights from Godrej Properties’ report, The Elevated Living Edit, which was recently previewed at Godrej Meridian, Gurugram, during the company’s Shubh Aarambh season – its signature home handover initiative designed to elevate the ceremonial experience of possession for customers.

Based on insights from nearly 1,500 affluent respondents across seven major Indian metros, the report highlights a decisive shift in how premium homebuyers evaluate luxury, moving beyond size and location to focus on brand trust, wellness and liveability.

The data shows strong demand for design-led and wellness-focused living.

Around 84% of respondents prefer high-rise homes with balconies, while over 60% prefer dedicated lifts for pets, reflecting a growing focus on convenience and lifestyle personalisation.

Additionally, wellness infrastructure has moved from a value-add to an expectation, with nearly 70% showing preference for yoga and meditation spaces.

Trehan says that Godrej Properties reflects these insights through concept-led developments where design philosophy drives every element.

Projects such as Godrej Zen draw on Japanese principles of minimalism, simplicity, and balance, influencing everything from façades and landscapes to amenities and community spaces.

Similarly, wellness-focused projects integrate physical, mental, and social well-being through curated landscaping, green spaces, and spa-inspired environments.

“At Godrej Properties, sustainability, utility and usability form the core design philosophy. We don’t build projects first and then add features later. We start with customer needs and design around them,” Trehan says, adding that liveability, green spaces and community planning remain central to project development.

In terms of advertising, the brand communication and media strategy are predominantly managed at the group level, with centralised marketing teams overseeing decision-making processes.

While she does not give detailed specific channel splits, Trehan says that Godrej Properties employs a diverse range of advertising mediums, selecting those that are most effective for the brand.

Geetika Trehan, CEO – North, Godrej Properties

On buyer profiles, Trehan points out that premium projects are largely driven by end users rather than investors. The company typically limits multiple unit purchases to ensure homes are occupied and lived in.

“When we design homes so thoughtfully, we want people to live in them and enjoy them,” she says.

Technology adoption has also accelerated in the sector. The company moved quickly to digital transactions during the COVID-19 lockdown and continues to offer online allotment and booking processes, especially for overseas or travelling buyers.

According to Trehan, the affordability within premiumisation varies significantly by location and offering. In Gurgaon, for example, projects can range from Rs 3–5 crore for standard homes to ultra-luxury residences priced at over Rs 10 crore.

She notes that property values have experienced substantial appreciation, with some developments increasing from approximately Rs 7,500 per sq ft to nearly Rs 14,000 per sq ft over time.

Trehan believes luxury housing demand will remain strong through 2026. “Today’s premium homebuyer is investing in a lifestyle defined by wellness, thoughtful design and long-term value, rather than just scale or location.”

Adding a design perspective, Rohit Mohan, chief design officer, Godrej Properties, notes that the evolving definition of luxury is centred on liveability.

“Homebuyers are looking for sustainable, wellness-focused and design-centric spaces that are intuitive and functional. The focus is on creating homes that deliver the everyday joy of living.”

The report preview also emphasised the rising importance of brand credibility, privacy-focused features, and technology-led decision-making, signalling a more holistic and experience-driven approach to luxury home buying in India.