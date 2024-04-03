magicpin backs Hardik Pandya amid #donthatehardik movement on X

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Fans booed Pandya at every stadium he played in this IPL season.
On April 2, 2024, online retail platform magicpin came out in support of cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Hardik Pandya amid the #donthatehardik movement on X (formerly Twitter). It urged the netizens to support the cricketer and his mental health.
The post further stated that if the tweet gets 100 quote tweets (QT), the company will put up a giant hoarding that says “We love Hardik”. The #donthatehardik gained traction on the social media platform, initiating a broader conversation around the treatment of the cricketer.
Several people supported magicpin and tweeted in support of Pandya. The tweet received over a thousand reposts and over three thousand likes
Throughout the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, MI has faced a rough start, losing all three matches it played so far. Alongside the defeats, captain and skipper Hardik Pandya has encountered jeers from fans at every stadium he visited, whether it's Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, or home ground in Mumbai.
In the recent clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the hostility towards Pandya was palpable during the toss. Still, Hardik and MI's other batsman Tilak Varma were the only standout scorers in that match. Their efforts briefly turned the stadium's sentiment in their favour.
However, the loss on their home turf only exacerbated the situation, amplifying the wave of criticism and disdain directed towards Pandya.