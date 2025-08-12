Manika Batra joins Boldfit as brand athlete

Boldfit has signed Manika Batra, a table tennis player, as its latest brand athlete, supporting its focus on sports like table tennis and pickleball. After signing Arshdeep Singh, Boldfit has added another athlete to its roster, showing its involvement in sports beyond cricket.

“I’ve always had to make bold moves to stay true to the sport I love and showing up with consistency. So this partnership felt natural. We’re not just talking about performance, we’re reimagining what building an Indian sports brand looks like for real athletes”, said Manika Batra.

Boldfit and Manika will also work on co-branded table tennis merchandise to make sports gear more accessible.

“Manika has joined Boldfit as both an athlete and an investor with equity. She is excited to co-build a brand that reflects the ambition of India’s next-gen sporting culture. She believes that associations like this help create better products for Indian athletes and truly add value. Manika represents everything we stand for, that is resilience, boldness and a relentless drive to move forward. She joins us to inspire the next generation of athletes who don’t wait for permission to make their mark. We truly want to be a brand that's made by Athletes”, said Pallav Bihani, founder, Boldfit

“Watching her carve a space for herself in Indian sport with pure grit and consistency is inspiring to every athlete, including me. It’s exciting to have her join us and be a Boldfit Athlete”, said KL Rahul, Boldfit athlete and investor.