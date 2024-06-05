'Manthan' returns in time for Amul's global launch & to retell its story to new-gen Indian consumers

In 1980, as Operation Flood, the programme that led to the White Revolution, was being replicated across India, thousands of farmers, professionals, and technocrats were brought to Anand in Gujarat to learn about the Amul model. Sodhi recalls that the first thing they did was show them Manthan. Watching the film gave thousands of rural women confidence and trust that they could replicate the Amul model in their own states and districts despite any hurdles.