Marico spent Rs 246 crore in advertising and sales promotion for Q3FY24

In the quarter ending December, it reported a 16% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 386 crore, as stated in its exchange filing on Monday. In Q3FY23, the net profit was Rs 333 crore. The company posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,422 crore, reflecting a 1.9% decline, while witnessing a 2% underlying volume growth in the domestic business and a 6% constant currency growth in the international business. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, revenue stood at Rs 2,470 crore.