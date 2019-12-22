Marie biscuit goes Vedic with new variant 'Veda'

Creative consultant L Suresh says, "Biscuits as a category don't find the right space for themselves on the health platform, because of the 'maida' (refined flour) association. Besides, there's always that age-old question of how anything produced in a factory could be healthy for us. But we are living in strange times where, on the one hand, Ayurveda is being packaged and promoted as a brand, and on the other, brands are promising the goodness of Ayurveda and hoping for a healthy rub-off. It is true that Marie biscuits find favour with the senior audiences as a popular accompaniment with tea, but I doubt if they will buy into the goodness quotient of the new variant."