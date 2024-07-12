Marketers don't want to be just a support function anymore, we want to impact business: WeWork's Debosmita Majumder

Being a tennis player has shaped not just my career as a marketer, but also who I am today. Sports teach lessons that few other experiences can. Firstly, tennis requires hours of daily practice, yet a single point can determine the outcome of a match. This taught me to accept failure, bounce back, and persist with grit. Even top players like Roger Federer have lost more games than they've won. Secondly, tennis is a strategic game. It’s not just about skill with the racket but also about constantly strategising under pressure. This ability to think clearly and adapt in high-pressure situations is invaluable. Thirdly, tennis instills a "never say never" attitude. You could be on the brink of defeat and still turn the game around. This resilience and optimism are crucial in life. Lastly, playing sports fosters an expanded belief system and a generous spirit. Competitive sports require a big heart and a broad perspective, preventing pettiness and helping you rise above daily humdrum. In summary, sports can build a strong personality, and tennis has certainly done that for me.