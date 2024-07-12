Marketers don't want to be just a support function anymore, we want to impact business: WeWork's Debosmita Majumder

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In our fortnightly series, we interview marketing heads and CMOs to find out what influences their strategies and how they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape.
In a career spanning over two decades, Debosmita Majumder has worn multiple hats. Starting her career as a PR professional at Genesis Burson Marsteller, she worked with Weber Shandwick and MSL India before becoming a corporate communications manager at Sony Six and Kix. In 2015, she turned to marketing and became the head of marketing at Puma. From marketing sports merchandise, she moved to automobiles with Porsche India and then to real estate with Embassy India and now office spaces with WeWork India. Majumder shares her learnings from these varied experiences.
Edited excerpts:
Biggest learning
I have worked with many global brands, and the general approach has often been to take what Global creates, adapt it for the local market, and put it out. However, through learning and mistakes, I've realised that consumers in each country are very different. Simply retrofitting a global campaign doesn't work because each market has unique sentiments and cultural differences. The challenge is to balance retaining the global brand's core aspiration and tonality while incorporating local flavors to make the communication relatable. This has been my biggest learning: you must create something unique for your audience.
As my career progressed, I also recognised the diversity within countries like India. Content and marketing strategies must be tailored to each region's distinct cultural differences and buying behaviours. Understanding these nuances and crafting communication, campaigns, and media mixes accordingly is an ongoing learning process.
Main marketing philosophy
People often pit performance against brand, but they are two sides of the same coin. Even with a strong media strategy, if your communications aren't effective, you're wasting money. Conversely, if you create great content but don't understand your audience's consumption patterns or the right funnel for your category, that effort is also wasted. Success lies in having razor-sharp communication delivered creatively.
Previously, brands had the luxury of time to tell their stories. Now, with shortened consumer attention spans and an overload of information, cutting through the clutter requires exceptional creativity. However, creativity alone isn't enough. You must also understand your audience and have a precise marketing plan to deliver your content effectively. We aim to optimise our spends, moving from awareness to consideration. Eventually marketers also want to impact business. We don't want to be just a support function anymore.
Therefore, I'm a strong proponent of strong content because it ultimately speaks to another human. The key is landing your message creatively and ensuring it's placed correctly in terms of time, cost, and frequency.
Majumder is also a tennis player. Lessons from the court.
Being a tennis player has shaped not just my career as a marketer, but also who I am today. Sports teach lessons that few other experiences can. Firstly, tennis requires hours of daily practice, yet a single point can determine the outcome of a match. This taught me to accept failure, bounce back, and persist with grit. Even top players like Roger Federer have lost more games than they've won. Secondly, tennis is a strategic game. It’s not just about skill with the racket but also about constantly strategising under pressure. This ability to think clearly and adapt in high-pressure situations is invaluable. Thirdly, tennis instills a "never say never" attitude. You could be on the brink of defeat and still turn the game around. This resilience and optimism are crucial in life. Lastly, playing sports fosters an expanded belief system and a generous spirit. Competitive sports require a big heart and a broad perspective, preventing pettiness and helping you rise above daily humdrum. In summary, sports can build a strong personality, and tennis has certainly done that for me.