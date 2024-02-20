Marriott Bonvoy becomes official loyalty partner for Ed Sheeran +-= ÷ x Tour – India 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership grants Marriott Bonvoy members access to exclusive tickets with guided site tours and sweepstakes.
Marriott Bonvoy Marriott International’s travel programme with more than 30 extraordinary brands and endless experiences, today announced its association as the Loyalty Partner to the four - time Grammy award winner Ed Sheeran’s +-= ÷ x Tour – India 2024, brought to India by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.
The last and final stop of the global tour will be in Mumbai, India at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024. This strategic partnership grants Marriott Bonvoy members access to exclusive ticket with guided site tours and sweepstakes – an opportunity for fans to win tickets to the Ed Sheeran + - = ÷ x Tour - India 2024.
Marriott Bonvoy members can gain access to this experience from Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem exclusive experiences.
Members can redeem their points for guided site tours one day before the concert, they will also be awarded Marriott Bonvoy Lounge passes that grant exclusive access to the concert. In addition to this, Marriott Bonvoy will also grant GA passes to members which they can redeem through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform using their points. The moments have gone live on February 7, 2024.
The partnership also gives fans and music lovers the opportunity to participate in the sweepstakes with registration to the Marriott Bonvoy program, which is free at marriottbonvoy.com. Ten lucky winners will be selected randomly from eligible entries received throughout the sweepstakes period. The sweepstakes go live from February 15 – March 1, 2024.
“As the official loyalty partner for Ed Sheeran’ + - = ÷ x Tour - India 2024 through our strategic partnership with BookMyShow Live, we are excited to tap into the positive power of music and entertainment, to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members. This strategic partnership underscores Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to constantly innovate the way we engage the next generation of travelers with some of the most iconic performers of this era, while showcasing the value proposition of our loyalty program and enrolling prospective new customers,” said Khushnooma Kapadia – vice president marketing – South Asia, Marriott International.