Marriott Bonvoy becomes official loyalty partner for Ed Sheeran +-= ÷ x Tour – India 2024

“As the official loyalty partner for Ed Sheeran’ + - = ÷ x Tour - India 2024 through our strategic partnership with BookMyShow Live, we are excited to tap into the positive power of music and entertainment, to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members. This strategic partnership underscores Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to constantly innovate the way we engage the next generation of travelers with some of the most iconic performers of this era, while showcasing the value proposition of our loyalty program and enrolling prospective new customers,” said Khushnooma Kapadia – vice president marketing – South Asia, Marriott International.