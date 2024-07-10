Marriott Bonvoy offers exclusive experiences with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in Singapore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Eligible members can enter for a chance to win an exclusive sweepstakes package for the race in Singapore in September 2024.
Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme by Marriott International, is set to offer its members an exclusive experience at the upcoming race in Singapore. In partnership with The Ritz-Carlton and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Marriott Bonvoy presents the ‘Marriott Bonvoy Sweepstakes: Experience Legendary in Singapore’.
The sweepstakes will provide one lucky winner and their guest from select markets, including India, with a unique race weekend experience. The prize package includes an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Mick Schumacher, a member of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, VIP hospitality throughout the race weekend, and various surprises.
Eligible members can enter the sweepstakes from July 8 to August 19, 2024 via Marriott Bonvoy's official website.
In addition to the sweepstakes, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ will offer members the chance to redeem points for an exclusive experience with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Fifty packages will be available for bidding from July 22 to August 23, 2024. More information and package details are available on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.
Marriott Bonvoy has been the "Official Hotel Loyalty Programme" for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team since 2019, with The Ritz-Carlton serving as the team's first "Official Hotel Partner". This collaboration has provided memorable experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members in locations such as Melbourne, Montreal, and Budapest.
For more information and to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for free, visit Marriott Bonvoy's website. Existing members can enter the sweepstakes and explore additional exclusive experiences on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme and marketplace, offers members access to transformative experiences worldwide. The programme includes over 30 hotel brands in memorable destinations, with opportunities to earn and redeem points for stays, experiences, and luxurious products. Members can also enjoy a personalised and contactless experience via the Marriott Bonvoy app.