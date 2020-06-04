Maruti Suzuki unveils ‘Health and Hygiene’ range, launches car cabin partition

The Maruti Suzuki PPE and car care kit includes accessories, like cabin protective partition, goggles, face shields, gloves, etc. These can be bought at dealerships, or ordered online.
Automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new range of ‘Health and Hygiene’ Genuine Accessories for car and personal care. In line with the need of the hour, the range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the demands of the customers, amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
The products are bifurcated into PPE and car care items. The PPE range includes 3 ply-face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves and face shield visor. Similarly, the car care items include interior cleaner and cabin protective partition.
The MSGA comes at a price range of Rs 10 to Rs 650. Customers can either visit the nearest dealership, or raise an enquiry online at Maruti Suzuki’s official website to purchase the products.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created ‘new customer requirements’. At Maruti Suzuki, it has always been an endeavour to cater to the customer needs by introducing latest innovations. The ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories is formulated to meet the customer’s need for safety, sanitisation and hygiene,” the Maruti Suzuki team said in a press release.
These products can be used at all vehicle touch points, and are easy to install. The press release said that the car cabin separator is a critical need of the hour. The cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car, and is made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The partition also prevents droplets and dust, without blocking the field of view. The company plans to add more items to the ‘Health and Hygiene’ range in future.