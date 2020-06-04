Maruti Suzuki unveils ‘Health and Hygiene’ range, launches car cabin partition

Automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new range of ‘Health and Hygiene’ Genuine Accessories for car and personal care. In line with the need of the hour, the range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the demands of the customers, amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The products are bifurcated into PPE and car care items. The PPE range includes 3 ply-face mask, protective goggles, shoe cover, hand gloves and face shield visor. Similarly, the car care items include interior cleaner and cabin protective partition.