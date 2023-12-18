McDonald's India introduces Cadbury Gems topped desserts

McDonald's India (West and South) has joined hands with Mondelez to launch a range of new desserts topped with gems.
McDonald's India (West and South) has joined hands with Mondelez to launch a range of indulgent desserts. It has introduced an exclusive range of treats with Cadbury Gems- McFlurry with Gems, Sundae with Gems, Chocolate Shake with Gems and Strawberry Shake with Gems.
The partnership between McDonald's India and Mondelez builds upon their shared commitment to offering consumers unforgettable taste experiences.
The McFlurry with Gems, Chocolate Shake with Gems, Strawberry Shake with Gems and Sundae with Gems will be available for a limited period of time on McDelivery, takeaway, on the go as well as for dine-in and drive-thru across McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.
Arvind R.P, CMO, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We are excited to partner with Mondelez to bring these innovative and playful treats to our dessert-loving fans. Gems have been a childhood favorite for many Indians, and we believe this collaboration will create a delightful experience for all. With this unique and playful twist to our iconic McFlurry and other desserts, we are set to provide our customers an enjoyable treat that will not only satisfy their sweet tooth but also offer novelty.”
Nitin Saini, vp-marketing, Mondelez India, added, “We are thrilled to unveil a symphony of flavors with exclusive Cadbury Gems-Topped Desserts with McDonald’s India. This collaboration brings together the iconic Cadbury Gems and McDonald's expertise in crafting delightful treats, promising a delectable experience for dessert enthusiasts. We are excited to contribute to the sweet memories and moments that these treats will undoubtedly create for them.”