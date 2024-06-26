McDonald's India N&E teams up with Illumination Universal Pictures to bring Minions to India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand introduces Minions- themed menu items and experiences in North & East India restaurants.
McDonald’s India – North & East in partnership with Universal Pictures is getting ready to welcome Minions to its restaurants. McDonald’s customers of all ages will witness an exciting menu items and meal options available in Minion-themed packaging. In addition, McDonald’s will transform select restaurants into Minion havens and will invite Minion’s mascot for fun-filled engagements with customers.
The New Minionised Meal Options will include:
Choco Caramel McFlurry – Delicious blend of creamy vanilla soft serve with rich chocolate and caramel swirls with Oreo topping.
Chicken McNuggets (4-pcs) launched at Rs 99 Exclusive pack with 2 New Dips – Classic McNuggets just got better with the introduction of two new dipping sauces: the zesty Manchurian dip and the sweet yet spicy Sweet Chilli dip.
Mega Minion Surprise Meal (4-pcs) – A fun and delightful experience with our Veg and Chicken Surprise 4-course meal that promises to surprise and satisfy your taste buds. The meal includes a surprise burger of your choice, 1 Regular Fries, 1 regular Beverage and Pizza McPuff.
Happy Meal- Along with Happy Meals, customers will receive a special edition Despicable Me 4 book and Minion-themed headband. Happy Meal customers will get access to a variety of games and fun activities by scanning the QR code available on HM box.
Minions Theme Decoration at Select Restaurants:
To celebrate the Minions invasion, McDonald’s restaurants will undergo a quirky transformation with Minion-themed decor, creating a fun and immersive environment for all guests. Also, special appearances by Minion mascots will spread joy and photo opportunities for fans.
Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s has always been a happy place for families, and we are always looking for new ways to create joyful and memorable experiences for our customers. We are incredibly excited to bring the world of the Minions to our customers. We eagerly wait to see broader smiles on the faces of our young guests and their families as they relish this limited-edition meals while engaging in the fun activities.”
Customers can experience the Minions celebrations until August 1, 2024, across all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.