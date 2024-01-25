McDonald's India repurposes OOH campaign material into school bags for kids

The project is planned and carried out in partnership with OMD India, aiming to minimise the amount of plastic waste.
As a commitment to bringing in sustainability and community involvement across each of its functions, McDonald's India- North and East in its latest initiative has repurposed its out-of-home marketing material into school bags for kids.
The initiative is conceptualised and executed in collaboration with OMD India with the goal of reducing plastic waste. The billboard vinyl, which is made of non-biodegradable polymers, contributes significantly to plastic waste.
Speaking on this initiative, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India- North and East, stated, "The repurposing of billboard materials into school bags exemplifies our dedication to achieving both of these goals in an innovative and impactful manner. This endeavour not only marks a significant stride for us toward strengthening sustainable practices but also underscores our dedication to creating a significant positive impact within our communities."
Discussing the campaign, Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India Team, expressed her delight, “As people’s mindsets increasingly shift from a consumerist approach to one that's more conscious and intent-driven, advertising’s focus on sustainability gets stronger than ever. We see Happy Bags as not just a campaign but a heartwarming step towards sustainable practices for McDonald’s. Channeling the Indian spirit, we're pleased to be emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to driving social and environmental impact.”
By partnering with the NGO Child Survival India, McDonald's has distributed over 2000 upcycled bags to children aged 5 to 18 years. The bags boast a design that blends functionality with vibrant aesthetics, serving as a practical asset for school-going children and a reminder of the positive change achievable through conscious, sustainable efforts.
Through this initiative, the brand advances its goal of decreasing waste and promoting a sustainable culture, thereby, creating a long-term positive impact in the communities it serves.