McDonald's India repurposes OOH campaign material into school bags for kids

Discussing the campaign, Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India Team, expressed her delight, “As people’s mindsets increasingly shift from a consumerist approach to one that's more conscious and intent-driven, advertising’s focus on sustainability gets stronger than ever. We see Happy Bags as not just a campaign but a heartwarming step towards sustainable practices for McDonald’s. Channeling the Indian spirit, we're pleased to be emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to driving social and environmental impact.”