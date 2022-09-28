McDonald’s takes the cheesy route with McCheese burger

Think classic white cheese oozing out of the patty.
McDonald’s India has dished out a new treat - the McCheese burger. The announcement was first made yesterday through the brand’s social media channels.
The latest spot shows a McDonald’s restaurant from a family’s point of view, and not the expected trope of college-going kids; it is by design.
Arvind R.P., in an interview with afaqs! in July 2022, said the brand had instructed DDB Mudra, its creative agency on record, to make family meal times synonymous with McDonald’s. Arvind is the director - marketing and communication at McDonald’s India (South and West).
Speaking about the QSR giant’s most recent campaign, Arvind mentioned, “Family is a key bedrock for the brand. This campaign aims to strengthen the bonding and the brand affinity for this target consumer, bringing alive the various occasions and moments that bring families together.”
Only last year (2021), McDonald’s introduced its gourmet range - exotic patties, ingredients and sauces, and generously sized burgers.
It is important to note that the video launching the McCheese burger, was from McDonald’s South and West. The QSR giant in India is divided into two parts.
Hardcastle Restaurants (a direct subsidiary of Westlife Development) owns and operates McDonald’s outlets across West and South India. McDonald's restaurants in the North and East are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants.