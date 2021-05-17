Media plans chasing pandemic waves: a look at the air cooler segment

Previously seen as the more affordable alternative to air conditioners, air coolers are now becoming popular in the upper-income strata too. Bluestar’s Haridas observes, “Consumers from the upper income band are buying an air cooler as the second cooler for their homes (first being, an AC). We have been noticing this over the last two years. Also, with the consumer being hesitant to install an AC during the pandemic, as it involves home visits by technicians, an air cooler seems to be a convenient option…”