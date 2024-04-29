Medulance named as Delhi Capitals' emergency services partner for the second consecutive year

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Medulance announces its second consecutive year as the official emergency services partner for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024.
The partnership kicked off with Delhi Capital’s initial home ground in Vizag, where Medulance provided comprehensive medical support during both practice and match days, ensuring the safety and well-being of players and supporting staff.
The Delhi Capitals played their first two matches in Vizag, facing off against the Chennai Super Kings on March 31 and the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3. Following this, Medulance is continuing its support on match days in the DC home ground matches in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 20, 24, and 27, as well as May 7 and 14.
Medulance deployed a team of 60 well-trained doctors, nurses, and paramedics to provide on-ground medical support across crucial areas of the stadium, including the Field of Play areas, Player Medical Room, two Spectator Medical Rooms, and 7 First Aid Points set up throughout the venue. Additionally, they have deployed 3 Advanced Life Support ambulances alongside 3 Basic Life Support ambulances guaranteeing a prompt response to any emergencies that may occur, ensuring the safety of players, on-ground teams, and over 40,000 spectators per match.
Pranav Bajaj, co-founder, said, "Our continued partnership with the Delhi Capitals underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all stakeholders involved in the IPL. We are proud to provide comprehensive medical support once again, leveraging our expertise and resources to deliver exceptional emergency services."
Reflecting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, expressed their appreciation for Medulance's dedication to emergency medical services, "As we strive to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for players and fans alike, Medulance's on-ground support has been invaluable. The safety and well-being of all the stakeholders involved in a large-scale event like IPL has been of utmost importance and we believe Medulance have got it covered for us with their expertise. We are delighted to extend our partnership with them for the second consecutive season."
Medulance's track record includes providing emergency response services during the last IPL and other sporting events, such as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Handling cases ranging from fall injuries to strokes and heart attacks and other serious medical conditions, Medulance responded to all these emergencies in time and saved the day with an average response time of 2 minutes.
The services provided by Medulance have earned accolades from spectators and dignitaries alike, including IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, CM of Himachal Pradesh, and secretary of BCCI Jay Shah.
In addition to its role with the Delhi Capitals, Medulance has served as a trusted medical partner for a variety sporting events, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, MotoGP Bharat, Pro Panja League, and Pro Kabaddi League, Uttar Pradesh T20 League, and the country’s leading food carnival, Zomaland festival PAN India, ensuring the safety of more than 80 lakh attendees.