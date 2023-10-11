Mercedes- Benz and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre enter into a new partnership

The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see Mercedes-Benz showcase their timeless design at the Cultural Centre’s sprawling and artistically rich spaces, starting with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the world’s first ever automobile! More than a century back, Carl Benz pursued an integrated approach in developing the Patent Motor Car: the engine, the chassis and the drive components were exactly matched to each other and formed a single unit. This replica is a testimony to the rich heritage of Mercedes-Benz and the future is depicted with the display of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6.