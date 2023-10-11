Mercedes- Benz and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre enter into a new partnership

To mark this partnership, Mercedes-Benz unveiled for the very first time in India the exclusive ‘Vision Mercedes Maybach 6’.
Luxury automotive brand Mercedes-Benz has partnered with India’s newest cultural destination, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, to curate bespoke luxury experiences for Mercedes-Benz customers and patrons. To mark this partnership, Mercedes-Benz unveiled for the very first time in India the exclusive ‘Vision Mercedes Maybach 6’.
“At Mercedes-Benz, we always believed in complementing our timeless products with novel and personalized customer experiences. Our customers are connoisseurs of the ‘extraordinary’ and through our association with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mercedes-Benz customers can now avail exclusive access to renowned artists and avantgarde eclectic art shows. As Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre bespeaks exquisite art, our cars underlining their timeless modern luxury designs will also be showcased at this bespoke venue. We are confident this collaboration will create an exclusive brand experience for our discerning customers and guests.” Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
With Mercedes-Benz brand representing timeless modern luxurious experiences and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre being home to the arts, artists and audience; this powerful synergy between the two iconic institutions will lead to incredibly captivating experiences for patrons.
Devendra Bharma, CEO, Jio World Centre said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Mercedes-Benz – an institution that shares our founder & chairperson Nita Ambani’s vision of bringing the best of the world to India. With this exciting collaboration, we look forward to presenting a host of specially curated experiences for Mercedes-Benz’s esteemed patrons as the very best of art and technology converge at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.”
The first-of-its-kind collaboration will see Mercedes-Benz showcase their timeless design at the Cultural Centre’s sprawling and artistically rich spaces, starting with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen – the world’s first ever automobile! More than a century back, Carl Benz pursued an integrated approach in developing the Patent Motor Car: the engine, the chassis and the drive components were exactly matched to each other and formed a single unit. This replica is a testimony to the rich heritage of Mercedes-Benz and the future is depicted with the display of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6.
This sensational luxury class coupe is a homage to the glorious age of aero coupes and consciously carries this tradition into the future. Designed as an electric car, it reinterprets classic, emotional design and follows Mercedes-Benz’s philosophy of sensual purity.
This association will also bring a host of specially curated experiences to Mercedes-Benz customers at the Cultural Centre’s performing and visual arts spaces, including exclusive access to The Grand Theatre’s plush Diamond Boxes & Lounges which feature curated food and beverage menus.
Customers will also get access to exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Moreover, they can also experience special showcases at the Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual arts space – the Art House, and a lot more!