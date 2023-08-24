MG Motor India celebrates 100 years with AI-Powered customer campaign

The campaign video launched in association with EFGH Brand Innovations features an AI-generated rendition of Cecil Kimber.
MG Motor India, an iconic British car brand with a rich automotive legacy, has announced the launch of its ‘100 Years of Driving Smiles' campaign aimed at taking customer focus to new heights by embracing AI technology and bringing back the visionary spirit of its founder, Cecil Kimber.Through cutting-edge AI technology, MG has brought back the essence of the man who laid the foundation for MG's legacy of joy in 1924.
In partnership with EFGH Brand Innovations, MG has launched a campaign video featuring an AI-generated version of Cecil Kimber. The purpose of this virtual presence is to deliver a powerful message about MG's commitment to customer-centricity and to showcase the company's dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience. By leveraging the latest AI technology, MG is able to bring its past expertise to bear on modern, innovative solutions that will benefit customers now and in the future.
Since 2019, when it first started its journey in India, MG Motor has been a leader in CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), with its innovative products like the MG Hector, India's first Internet SUV, and the MG ZS EV, the first fully-electric Internet SUV. The brand has also introduced cutting-edge innovations, such as more than 50 connected technology features with 100 voice commands.
Cecil Kimber's commitment to innovation is reflected in MG's exciting product offerings and sustainable mobility advancements, which have a positive impact on the environment and the various communities the brand serves. MG's journey into the future is marked by a perfect balance of the brand's heritage and cutting-edge technology.
The campaign was created to celebrate the strong relationship between the brand and its customers. By combining AI with Cecil Kimber's legacy, MG is able to stay ahead of the competition and provide a unique and enjoyable experience for its customers.