Micro-influencers matter more than celebs: Sahil Chopra of iCubesWire

iCubesWire has reached a milestone of 15 years in the digital marketing ecosystem. What started as a modest email marketing service has evolved into a comprehensive digital and content powerhouse, operating in four countries and earning the trust of some of India's leading brands.

In an interview with afaqs!, co-founder and CEO Sahil Chopra discusses how the company’s growth has paralleled the emergence of the creator economy, transitioning from traditional media and celebrity-driven campaigns to data-driven influencer marketing that leverages relatable micro and nano creators.

“It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey,” says Chopra, speaking about the growth of iCubesWire since its inception in 2010. What began as an email service provider — helping brands deliver millions of targeted emails backed by user insights — has transformed into a diversified enterprise offering performance marketing, social media management, influencer marketing, and most recently, content production through its in-house studio, iCubesWire Films.

Evolution with the customer

Tracing the company's evolution, Chopra explains, “We started with email marketing, but it was never just mass mailing. We built customer personas even then — knowing who consistently clicked on a size 42 shirt or a particular dress and enabling brands to act on that data.”

The company soon ventured into performance marketing and smart media solutions, adapting its services as digital consumption patterns changed. “As the customer evolved, we evolved,” he adds.

“Now the biggest movement in the past five years has been the rise of the creator economy — influencer marketing has become fairly mainstream.”

Embracing the creator economy

iCubesWire now operates one of the largest influencer networks in India, with over 1.1 million influencers onboarded on its proprietary tech platform. “That’s been a big differentiator,” says Chopra.

The platform also offers hyperlocal targeting, allowing brands to reach audiences based on their precise pin codes — a capability particularly valuable for retail, food delivery, and hyperlocal services.

The company’s influencer technology also categorises creators by content type, follower count, and geography, which makes it easier for brands to execute targeted campaigns.

iCubesWire Films: A new venture

In a strategic expansion, iCubesWire recently launched its content production division—iCubesWire Films—just five months ago. The studio is already providing services to existing clients, including digital video commercials (DVCs), short-form films, and TV commercials (TVCs), while adapting to the ever-shrinking screen sizes and changing consumption patterns.

“Content is no longer just about the big screen. We need to optimise it for mobile-first formats with attention-grabbing hooks. That’s where iCubesWire Films comes in." Sahil Chopra, co-founder and CEO, iCubesWire

'Some influencers are smarter than most marketers'

Chopra has worked closely with creators over the years and believes that brands can learn a great deal from these influencers. “Some influencers are smarter than most marketers. They know their audience and understand what works."

He emphasises the importance of letting creators retain their voices. “If you box them into a script, it backfires. Their audience appreciates the creators' authenticity, not a forced message."

While many collaborations succeed, some still feel unnatural. “That’s when an influencer is made to push something completely out of character,” says Chopra.

He believes that subtlety often works better than aggressive promotion. “Audiences today are smart. A soft mention or visual cue can be more impactful than a loud product plug.”

Micro and nano influencers offer better ROI

Chopra strongly advocates for investing in smaller creators, such as micro and nano influencers. “I’d bet more on micro and nano influencers than celebs. They are more relatable and effective in regional languages."

Although collaborating with micro and nano influencers may require more guidance and scripting, the resulting returns often justify the effort. “The cost is lower, and engagement is usually much higher,” he notes.

He adds that the influencer economy is still young, and many creators, especially in their early 20s, are figuring things out in real time — under constant public scrutiny.

AI is redefining influencer marketing

With AI tools becoming more advanced, Chopra sees the future of influencer marketing moving toward data-driven content. “AI helps marketers cut down time spent on tracking and measurement and gives real insights into what’s working.”

Production, too, is evolving. “A brand recently told me they want to shoot with one model and use AI to lip-sync in eight languages in under an hour. That’s the future.”

While he admits AI-generated content can still feel unnatural at times, he believes experimentation is key. “Brands are trying, and they’ll figure it out.”

Challenges and milestones

Reflecting on the challenges of building a company over 15 years, Chopra avoids narrowing it down to a single moment.

“Every phase has its challenges — whether it’s setting the foundation, scaling, or sustaining that scale. We are fortunate to have continued evolving with the times." Sahil Chopra, co-founder and CEO, iCubesWire

Still privately held and bootstrapped, iCubesWire has grown to a 300-member team with offices in Gurgaon (headquarters), Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo.

While Cairo functions largely as a backend operations hub, the firm is eyeing deeper penetration into Southeast Asia, possibly expanding its former Jakarta office into a hybrid model.

“We’re not rushing into new geographies just for the sake of it. India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia offer enough opportunities to keep us occupied,” Chopra adds.

Serving every category under the sun

The company’s client roster spans diverse industries — from airlines and banks to e-commerce platforms and real estate firms. “We work with everyone — Flipkart, Duroflex, Oppo, iQOO, ITC Hotels, and many more,” says Chopra. “If a brand needs to communicate with customers and generate ROI — whether via creators or media — we’re there.”

Even after 15 years, the founder’s focus remains unchanged: “We’ve always believed in understanding the customer — whether they were reading emails in 2010 or scrolling reels in 2025. That belief continues to guide us.”