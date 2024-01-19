Milton teams up with cult.fit

Expressing excitement about this collaboration, Milton’s spokesperson affirms, "We are thrilled to partner with cult.fit, a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to well-being and hydration. Cult.fit's extensive influence in the fitness industry makes it the perfect ally for introducing our colored bottle range. These innovative bottles not only ensure hydration during workouts but also empower individuals to infuse a spark of colour into their exercise routine, complementing various looks and adding a personalised touch to the fitness experience."