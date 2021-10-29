Mirum launches ‘Mirum India Martech report 2021’

Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO – Mirum India said, “Marketers are being bullish on using marketing technology for their brands considering the changing marketing dynamics in a data-driven era. With the adoption and acceleration of digitization, marketing, and technology, MarTech has become quite a preferred tool across mediums. We are foreseeing that MarTech investments will see a rise in marketing Analytics, Performance & Attribution, CDP, and eCommerce sectors. Around 82% and 68% of the respondents from the FMCG industry believe that Sales and CRM respectively count as the top business objectives they wish to achieve using MarTech in the coming 3 years. With MarTech being a business-led priority for marketers, we are certain that it will be the next big thing.”