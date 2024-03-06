MMA Global & Publicis Commerce India unveil D2C Advantage X Toolkit

Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India which is a key growth driver of Publicis Commerce India, “A significant part of the e-commerce funding in India goes to D2C businesses, overtaking marketplaces as the most funded ecommerce subsector in 2023. In fact, even the brick-and-mortar businesses are now launching D2C channels as part of their omni-channel strategy. However, D2C is an area which is still underleveraged because Over 80% of D2C ventures as per our survey are yet to achieve profitability. Our toolkit D2C Advantage X – Guide to Maximise ROI Of E-Commerce Investments has the best of knowledge and actionable strategies on D2C. It gives a clear understanding on why some companies can implement successful D2C businesses while others are on a slower trajectory. D2C, which is a faster way to go to the market needs to be part of a company’s longer-term play, strategy, and vision, and to be successful, companies must implement the sort of thinking, investment, agility in execution that is required for an omnichannel world.”