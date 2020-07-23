Modern Foods’ 'immuno bread' withdrawn from the market

ASCI confirmed the same in a tweet put out today - “The advertiser has confirmed that the product is withdrawn from the market & is not available”.
In a tweet put out today, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) - a self-regulatory voluntary organization of the advertising industry, confirmed that Modern Foods’ 'immuno bread' has been withdrawn from the market and is no longer available.
According to the packaging of the product, it contained turmeric, ginger, clove, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, and jaggery – the pack said these are AYUSH Ministry recommended immunity ingredients.
A packet of ‘immuno bread’ costed Rs 50 in Mumbai. Customers were given a free mask with it.