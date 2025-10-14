Mondelēz's VP Marketing ties Cadbury Milkinis to India’s snacking evolution

John Cadbury started selling drinking chocolate from his Birmingham grocer shop in Britain 201 years ago, but the confection only arrived in India, ironically after the British left, in 1948, making the quintessential indulgence only 77 years old in the country.

Having introduced India to chocolate, Cadbury is synonymous with a chocolate bar for most Indians. Hence, when the chocolate manufacturer introduces a new product, we notice.

Cadbury is a subsidiary brand of the global snacking company, Mondelēz International, which has owned the British confectionery company since 2010.

“Snacking has transformed significantly over the years. When Cadbury first entered India, chocolate was viewed largely as an occasional treat. Today, it has become part of everyday indulgence driven by the need for small, mindful moments of joy and playfulness,” notes Nitin Saini, VP of marketing, Mondelēz India, setting the context to talk about Cadbury’s latest India-exclusive launch, Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis.

While the Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis is an India-only product launch, Milka Milkinis is a similar product by Cadbury's sister brand, Milka, for its European market. To Indians, however, Milkinis is more of a throwback to the long-discontinued Cadbury Dairy Milk Wowie.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis (left), Milka Milkinis (right)

Saini elaborates, “Consumers today are increasingly drawn to everyday indulgences that are playful, shareable, and multi-sensory. Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis embodies this evolving desire, offering a cream-filled chocolate experience at an accessible price point. This innovation reflects our continued commitment to reimagining chocolate and crafting moments of joy that resonate with today’s evolving snacking habits.”

Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis offers the classic milk chocolate experience, with a new milky creme-filled centre at Rs 20 for a 17-gram bar and Rs 40 for a 34-gram bar.

Milkinis was introduced in September 2025. The last time Cadbury launched a new product was in 2024; it was Cadbury Studios, premium chocolate truffles for gifting.

“The two-pack formats are designed to address distinct consumption occasions. The smaller pack offers an affordable, on-the-go snacking option, while the larger pack encourages sharing among family and friends,” explains Saini.

“This flexibility empowers consumers to choose the format that best fits their needs, driving both accessibility and frequency of consumption,” he adds.

Accompanying the launch is a new Cadbury ad branding Milknis as “filled with milky creme, filled with fun.” The 360-degree campaign spans digital, social, and on-ground touchpoints, aiming to immerse audiences in the Milkinis experience.

“Our marketing efforts are centred on digital-first storytelling, complemented by high-impact visibility across retail and media to engage consumers wherever they are,” notes Saini.

While the ad film depicts children discovering Milkinis in a world of chocolate, a Cadbury storytelling classic, Saini clarifies that children are not its sole target audience. “While it naturally appeals to younger consumers, its creamy indulgence and light-hearted character make it enjoyable for chocolate lovers across age groups,” he explains.

Cadbury's older ad depicting a world of chocolate

According to Cadbury, Milkinis perfectly fits the snacking evolution by offering a multi-sensory cream-filled chocolate experience rather than a regular chocolaty one.

“From quick pick-me-ups to moments of sharing with friends. It’s an integral part of our broader innovation strategy to continually redefine chocolate for the way people enjoy it today,” says Saini.