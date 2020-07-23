Mondelez India adds coffee to Cadbury line

The new Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee is also marks the brand’s foray into ‘flavours’ and is aimed to strengthen the brand’s at home sweet consumption portfolio.
Mondelez India just launched a ‘coffee’ version of its centre filled éclair candy Cadbury Choclairs Gold. The new Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee is also the brand’s first foray into ‘flavourism’, introducing coffee to the Cadbury taste. It is aimed to further strengthen the brand’s at home sweet consumption portfolio which will be driven at the back of large pack sales in emerging channels.
Priced at Rs 116 for a pack of 60 units and Rs 200 for a pack of 115 units, Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee is available at all modern trade, traditional trade and e-commerce platforms.
Commenting on the new launch, Inderpreet Singh, associate director, Marketing (Gum, Candy and Beverages), Mondelez India, says, “The journey of Cadbury Choclairs Gold has been anchored on the bedrock of a strong brand foundation of being the go-to small treat for consumers. Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee is our first foray into flavourism... ...we are confident that this innovation will further consolidate our position in the in-home snacking segment...”
Ever since its launch in 1971, Cadbury Choclairs or Cadbury Eclairs, as it was then known, has led the category in defining the standard for consumers by offering the Cadbury taste in the Éclair candy format. The premium variant, Cadbury Choclairs Gold was launched in 2015 at Rs 2 per unit. It has been since strengthening the company’s relevance on key occasions like birthdays and by focussing on emerging channels. With the launch of the newest innovation Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee, the company aims to further strengthen their foothold in the market.