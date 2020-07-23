Mondelez India adds coffee to Cadbury line

Ever since its launch in 1971, Cadbury Choclairs or Cadbury Eclairs, as it was then known, has led the category in defining the standard for consumers by offering the Cadbury taste in the Éclair candy format. The premium variant, Cadbury Choclairs Gold was launched in 2015 at Rs 2 per unit. It has been since strengthening the company’s relevance on key occasions like birthdays and by focussing on emerging channels. With the launch of the newest innovation Cadbury Choclairs Gold Coffee, the company aims to further strengthen their foothold in the market.