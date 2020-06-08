Mother Dairy turns ‘immunity booster’ with new Haldi Milk

Butterscotch Haldi Milk is also the first in line among a range of new immunity-boosting products to be launched by Mother Dairy.
In the current scenario of coronavirus as 'immunity boosting' has gone trending, dairy brand Mother Dairy (subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board) just introduced its new variant of ‘Haldi Milk’. As per the brand, the new butterscotch flavoured drink is made with concentrated turmeric extract and each bottle delivers same benefit as taking one teaspoon of Haldi powder in milk.
Apart from being a traditional household immunity booster, turmeric infused milk and beverages such as Turmeric latte and Golden milk are becoming a rage in the Western world as well. Following the self-care guidelines and recommendations issued by the Ministry of AYUSH as preventive health measures for boosting immunity amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Mother Dairy has launched the new product-Haldi Milk. Turmeric contains curcumin, a flavonoid which supports a healthy immune response, thereby promoting general well-being.
Sharing the idea behind launching Haldi milk, Sangram Chaudhary, managing director, Mother Dairy said,"While the concoction of Turmeric and Milk, popularly known as Turmeric Latte took the world by storm, we must travel down the memory lane, back to our grandmother's kitchen kitty which saw Turmeric or the 'Golden Spice' create a reputation as a cure-it-all ingredient. Goodness of Haldi is backed by thousand years of Indian roots of Ayurvedic science and is known to strengthen the immune system, providing protection from common day-to-day infections."
The new flavoured Haldi Milk is available across Mother Dairy booths and channel partners in a glass bottle packaging at a price of Rs 25. “The beverage is safe for consumption both in chilled or warm condition. This would be the first in line among a range of Immunity-boosting products by Mother Dairy," Chaudhary added.