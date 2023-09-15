MotoGP Bharat onboards IndianOil as Title Sponsor

Commenting on this monumental partnership, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer of FairStreet Sport, the promoters of MotoGP™ Bharat stated, "We are thrilled to welcome IndianOil as our title sponsor for MotoGP™ Bharat. As we gear up for the country’s biggest racing event, this association with one of India's energy giants adds a new layer of excitement to it. This association is a testament to IndianOil's commitment to supporting sporting excellence in India and we believe that it will accelerate the growth of motorcycle racing in the country."