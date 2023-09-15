MotoGP Bharat onboards IndianOil as Title Sponsor

India’s first-ever MotoGP™ Grand Prix scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24.
Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the MotoGP™ Bharat promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 42 teams and 84 riders participating in the MotoGP™, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin. With IndianOil as its title sponsor, the race is poised to reach even greater heights, igniting the passion and growth for motorsports across the nation.
Commenting on this monumental partnership, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer of FairStreet Sport, the promoters of MotoGP™ Bharat stated, "We are thrilled to welcome IndianOil as our title sponsor for MotoGP™ Bharat. As we gear up for the country’s biggest racing event, this association with one of India's energy giants adds a new layer of excitement to it. This association is a testament to IndianOil's commitment to supporting sporting excellence in India and we believe that it will accelerate the growth of motorcycle racing in the country."
Having established its presence in almost all the streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources in the country, IndianOil stands as the nation’s highest-ranked Energy-PSU in the Fortune 500 of 2023. The brand has a rich legacy of championing various sports and tournaments and its association with MotoGP™ Bharat exemplifies its commitment to create a thriving sporting culture in India.
As per the ‘Motorsports Marketing Partnerships Report 2022–23’ by SponsorUnited, MotoGP partnerships experienced a remarkable growth of 32% in 2022. IndianOil coming on board as the title sponsor for MotoGP™ Bharat is further proof of the emerging opportunities abound for brands keen to stake a claim in this high-octane industry.
The high-pulsating action of MotoGP Bharat will be exclusively broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema in India. Fans can secure their tickets for the exciting event on BookMyShow.