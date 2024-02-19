Motorola collaborates with Shantanu & Nikhil to launch ‘Motorola Peach Muse Collection'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collection is inspired by Motorola edge 40 neo smartphone, fusing fashion with technology.
Motorola, a global company in smartphone design and innovation has partnered with renowned Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil for the launch of Motorola Peach Muse collection that is inspired by Motorola edge 40 neo in PANTONE Colour of the Year 2024- Peach Fuzz.
Motorola has a multi-year exclusive collaboration with PANTONE. A velvety gentle peach hue, Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration. The new Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz, aligns with Motorola’s pillars of inclusion and making technology more accessible for all.
Shantanu and Nikhil, known for their craftsmanship and aesthetics, have lent their creative genius to curate five exclusive ensembles in the Peach Fuzz colour palette, complementing the allure of the edge 40 neo.
Additionally, influencers like Abhinav Mehta and Juhi Godambe have embraced the Motorola Peach Muse collection, showcasing these exquisite ensembles in a video that encapsulates the essence of Fashion meets Tech. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Barcode Entertainment.
motorola edge 40 neo is a device that puts colour at the center of design. The smartphone’s Peach Fuzz version inspired Shantanu and Nikhil to introduce the Motorola Peach Muse collection. The exclusive collection acts as a fusion between fashion and technology, capturing the essence of a smartphone’s design story.
Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "Collaborating with Shantanu and Nikhil for Motorola's innovative campaign is a testament to our dedication to novelty and style. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of style and originality, not just in our products but also in our marketing strategies. We are thrilled with the positive response from the audience for our Motorola Peach Muse campaign, which has set a new benchmark in the landscape of mobile technology and fashion.”
Sharing their views, Shantanu and Nikhil, said, “In collaborating with Motorola, we embarked on a journey of innovation, weaving the essence of the Pantone Color of the Year in our design and colour palette. The motorola edge smartphone Peach Fuzz Edition not only captures the vibrancy of this hue but also embraces the characteristics of peach fuzz – soft, subtle, yet invigorating. This unique blend of colour with technology resonates with users on a personal and style level.”
"This collaboration epitomises the seamless fusion of technology and fashion. The overwhelming response to Motorola Muse highlights its innovative approach, marrying cutting-edge technology with contemporary elegance. Partnering with Shantanu and Nikhil has enabled us to create something truly extraordinary," expressed Ajay Kulkarni, director of growth, Barcode Entertainment.