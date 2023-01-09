Mountain Dew finds new ways to keep 'Darr ke aage jeet hai' alive

Recently, the brand has been customising media strategies and messages for all the consumers.
‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ seems to have become a part of the conversation among the younger generation. Mountain Dew, PepsiCo's fizzy beverage brand, was launched in India with these five words that literally translate to 'There's success beyond fear'.
Ever since its launch, the brand has been resurrecting its original ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ in many different formats.
“‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ is an iconic line. Very few brands are able to create a nomenclature that becomes a part of their culture. We’re keeping this tagline alive with conversations in different ways and formats. We started with a larger than life format and, now, we talk about everyday moments of courage. We continue to find new ways to touch people's hearts," shares Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India.
Mountain Dew brought the tagline alive, yet again, with the launch of 'Conquer with Courage' campaign in September 2022. The campaign film is a reiteration of Mountain Dew’s belief that in the face of any challenge, one has two choices - either succumb to fear and turn back, or overcome the fear and move ahead with courage.
Sharma adds, “With our ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves forward in the face of fear, to achieve extraordinary results. The brand acknowledges that fear is universal, and every individual is beset with the feeling of fear. Fear can arise from a myriad of situations that are unique to each one of us.”
“In this film, we have tried to focus on everyday fears, which many of us can relate to. It is our belief that real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and eventually emerge as winners. We are confident that consumers across the country will relate to this touching new film and, as always, the philosophy of ‘Darr ke aage jeet hai’ will resonate strongly with them.”
The 360-degree campaign is amplified across TV, digital, outdoor and social media. Mountain Dew recently came up with an activation program in Delhi, where personalised holograms of consumers with stories of courage, were showcased.
Mountain Dew has been customising and segmenting media strategies and messages for all the consumers recently. The brand has been trying to reach consumers in different ways with different messages.
Mountain Dew's core TG is in the 18-21 age bracket. The brand has a stronghold over school and college students.
Speaking about the brand’s marketing strategy Sharma said that the brand will focus more on digital in the upcoming years. He adds, “While the brand focuses more on digital, the investments in TV will not stop.”
As per Sharma, the brand has been consistent over the last 16 years, and is growing in double digits.