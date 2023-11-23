MS Dhoni invests in Tagda Raho, the fitness start-up supporting the revival of traditional Indian workouts

Tagda Raho is a fitness program that combines traditional Indian equipment with modern training methods.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, has made an investment in Tagda Raho, a fitness start-up based in Bangalore. Known for his leadership skills both on and off the field, Dhoni has partnered with Tagda Raho to promote a healthier India by reviving the traditional Indian workout and making the brand more accessible to people across the country. Tagda Raho, which currently has training centers in Bangalore, is planning to open its first center in Maharashtra in December and aims to expand to four to five more states in the next year.
Tagda Raho is a fitness program that combines traditional Indian equipment with modern training methods. By sharing common values, Tagda Raho and Mahendra Singh Dhoni aim to promote a healthier India.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Fitness is and has been a part of my life; when I was young in the form of sports and now it has evolved to making workouts a part of my everyday routine. When I came across Tagda Raho, the concept really appealed to me. Intrinsically Indian, the equipment used in the workout has been a part of traditional strength training and Tagda Raho has expertly innovated and adapted both the equipment and the movements in a modern avatar. The workout involves movements and an increased range of motion that activates several muscles that usually remain dormant, it focuses on your core, and stability and enhances your mobility. This is also excellent for athletes who are now looking at new forms of exercise to maintain their fitness levels and remain injury-free.”
“I believe in investing in startups and homegrown brands that I can help grow from a grassroot level. Tagda Raho for me is very interesting because of the innovation involved in bringing a perhaps forgotten workout to the forefront once again. I am very excited to be part of the brand’s vision in expanding and taking the workout to all corners of the country.” he added.
The brand has attracted attention for its distinctive approach to functional training, which includes unique movement protocols and modified equipment. This makes it a viable choice for individuals who want to improve their fitness outside of a typical gym environment. The brand has taken traditional Indian equipment like the Gada, Mudgars, Vajra, and Sumtola and incorporated them into a specially designed training program, reinventing the traditional Indian Workout. This innovative combination has been embraced by professional teams and institutions such as the Lucknow Super Giants, Haryana Steelers, and the National Cricket Academy (NCA), further solidifying the brand's reputation and credibility in the industry.
Rishabh Malhotra, founder of Tagda Raho said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a role model for the country, he defines physical fitness and longevity in sport and we are extremely happy to have him back the Tagda Raho team and vision. His dedication to fitness and supporting homegrown brands perfectly aligns with our mission to empower individuals to lead healthier lives and add a new dimension to Indian physical culture. Our aim is to expand Tagda Raho's training dugouts across India and enter international markets, with a belief in the potential of Indian fitness practices to make a global impact.”