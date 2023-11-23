MS Dhoni invests in Tagda Raho, the fitness start-up supporting the revival of traditional Indian workouts

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Fitness is and has been a part of my life; when I was young in the form of sports and now it has evolved to making workouts a part of my everyday routine. When I came across Tagda Raho, the concept really appealed to me. Intrinsically Indian, the equipment used in the workout has been a part of traditional strength training and Tagda Raho has expertly innovated and adapted both the equipment and the movements in a modern avatar. The workout involves movements and an increased range of motion that activates several muscles that usually remain dormant, it focuses on your core, and stability and enhances your mobility. This is also excellent for athletes who are now looking at new forms of exercise to maintain their fitness levels and remain injury-free.”