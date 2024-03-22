Mumbai Indians adds 12 new brands, expands sponsorship roster by 20% in 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new partners offer value propositions across various industries, reinforcing its position as a marketing platform in sports.
Mumbai Indians has added 12 new brands to their sponsorship roster, bringing the total to 26 brands, including 11 international and 15 domestic brands. This expansion reflects 20% increase in sponsorship value.
The new partners in 2024 include Skechers, Castrol, Goldi Solar, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Sanghvi S3 Group, Kingfisher, Kaspersky, Pokémon, NIC Ice Creams, Bugles, GK TMT and BGMI Krafton. Each brand brings unique value propositions to the table, spanning various industries and interests in addition to the 14 existing partnerships that are being carried forward from the previous year.
Mumbai Indians' partnership portfolio spans diverse industries, embracing both traditional and new-age brands. With collaborations ranging from apparel, food and beverages, personal care to sustainable development. Becoming a go-to platform for brands to share their stories across various marketing channels, reinforcing their position as a premier marketing platform in sports, and enhancing fan experiences.
Speaking about the commercial success, Mumbai Indians' spokesperson said, “As MI continues to grow into a global brand, our partnership portfolio continues to diversify every year. Our ability to innovate and bring unique engagement opportunities to brands allows for the maximisation of set objectives. The mixed bag of portfolio allows us to enhance fan experiences while also enabling brands to make a long-lasting impression in the minds of our fans and audiences across the world. We are thrilled to be working with a lot of new age and young brands that will help us as well as the brands strike a chord with our young audiences.”
Mumbai Indians' reputation as a nursery of cricketing talent extends beyond the field, reflected in their brand partnerships. With a plethora of new age and young brands joining the portfolio, MI’s approach remains inclusive, catering to all age groups. Forging partnerships with both legacy and new-age brands helps in engaging with a diverse fan base, spanning all age groups. This approach underscores the brand's commitment to nurturing talent on and off the field, while also ensuring a meaningful connection with its fans.
Season 2024 Highlights:
Skechers - One of the leading apparel brands in the world have signed their first ever cricket kit partnership. They will leverage Mumbai Indians to expand their audience via customised engagement opportunities.
Castrol, Subsidiary of BP – One of the biggest brands in global motorsport, will now expand their sports portfolio with cricket, and their new logo will be seen on the Mumbai Indians for the first time at any sporting event.
Dairy Milk - Based on the success of previous associations with Mumbai Indians, they will build on their cricket centric campaign and will look to leverage the global reach of the MI Brand.
Kaspersky - With a captive audience that spans age groups, Kaspersky will leverage its partnership with Mumbai Indians to drive a pan India outreach program.
Pokémon - This popular gaming brand will look to activate the younger fans that have grown to love and engage extensively with Mumbai Indians through the year.
BGMI – Popular international mobile game that will look to integrate Mumbai Indians IP within its gaming offering and expand their audience reach.
Goldi Solar – One of the biggest solar companies in India, will look to build a strong brand awareness program, on the back of the partnership.
2024 Roster of Brands:
Mumbai Indians continues to be at the forefront of brand partner trust having continued and renewed multiple deals with partners including Go Slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), Jio (Lead Arm), Astral Pipes (Upper Non-Lead Arm), Skechers (Lower Non-Lead Arm), BP Castrol (Lead Leg) and Goldi Solar (Non-lead Leg), Usha (Lead Cap), Garnier (Back of cap).
Official Partners: Jio Cinema, Dream11, Kingfisher, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bisleri, Kaspersky, NIC Ice Creams, Sanghvi S3 Group, Pokémon, BGMI, BKT, Reliance Digital, GK TMT, Big Ant Studios and Bugles.