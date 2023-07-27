Myntra announces Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as faces of its GenZ-focused ‘FWD’

The two will soon appear in a campaign film playing the role of trendsetters.
Myntra has onboarded actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD, its immersive fashion experience tailored for Gen-Z on the platform.
Myntra FWD offers an easy discovery of an assortment of 67,000+ styles and access to an eclectic mix of 500+ popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women.
Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”