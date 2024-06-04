Narayana One Health awards its creative and experiential marketing mandate to DDB Mudra Group

Commenting on the win, Menaka Menon, president and managing partner – Growth and Strategy, DDB Mudra said, “With their focus on bringing primary and secondary healthcare closer to the consumer and addressing the many barriers that come in the way of a proactive approach to health, Narayana One Health is here to make a difference to the way healthcare is organised in India. We’re really excited about partnering with the team and bringing about a change in the way Indians interact with healthcare.”