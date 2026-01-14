Naukri Study: Gen Z prioritises growth over promotions

Naukri has released a new edition of its Voices @ Work report titled The Gen Z Work Code: What Drives, Engages, and Retains Them, based on a survey of more than 23,000 Gen Z professionals across over 80 industries in corporate India.

According to the report, 50% of Gen Z respondents consider work-life balance the most important factor in job offers, apart from salary. This preference rises to 60% among those with five to eight years of experience.

Career growth, the report notes, is increasingly defined as learning on the job rather than climbing hierarchies. Around 57% of respondents said gaining new skills mattered more than promotions or pay hikes, a trend that was particularly strong in creative roles such as design and advertising.

Recognition also appears to be tied to opportunity rather than praise. The study found that 81% of Gen Z professionals value growth opportunities over verbal or public appreciation, indicating a shift in how motivation is perceived at work.

Mental health stressors also varied by generation. While lack of work-life balance and limited growth opportunities emerged as the top concerns for Gen Z, only 16% cited micromanagement as a major stress factor, compared to 25% among Millennials.

'The Gen Z Work Code' empowers organisations to adapt to this generation's needs, offering strategies to bridge generational divides, enhance mental health by tackling key stressors, and promote retention through mentorship and skill-focused cultures.