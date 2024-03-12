Navitas Solar partners with RCB as its renewable energy partner for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration will increase visibility and brand recognition while encouraging global adoption of environmentally friendly solutions.
Navitas Solar, a solar panel manufacturing company, has signed a new partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2024. Navitas Solar decided to establish a successful collaboration with RCB as the renewable energy partner during the T20 season 2024.
Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB is pleased to partner with Navitas Solar. This collaboration underscores our belief in advancing the awareness about sustainability.”
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Aggarwal, Navitas Solar, said, “We are excited to announce a new partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming T20 season. We are confident that working together with the team will yield outstanding results, and we are excited to expand on this success to further support sustainability efforts within the cricketing community."
He added, "This collaboration will not only increase our visibility and brand recognition, but also align with our goal of promoting a more sustainable future. By teaming up with one of the T20's most popular teams, we aim to influence cricketers and cricket enthusiasts to encourage global adoption of renewable energy solutions and environmental conservation.”