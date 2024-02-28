Neeraj Chopra named brand ambassador for BPCL's premium petrol 'Speed'

G. Krishnakumar, chairman & MD, BPCL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Speed, the hi-performance petrol from Bharat Petroleum personifies peak performance and the thrill of staying ahead each time, every time. Now with bespoke friction modifier technology, your drive fueled by ‘Speed’- not just petrol, is much smoother, delivering accelerated mileage and ensuring peak engine performance; We are happy to have Neeraj Chopra, the epitome of performance, efficiency and consistency, embodying the soaring spirit of the aspirational Indian as our brand ambassador for Speed."