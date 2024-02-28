Neeraj Chopra named brand ambassador for BPCL's premium petrol 'Speed'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration aims to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining high performance and reliability standards.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation, a Fortune 500 Maharatna energy conglomerate introduces Olympic and World Javelin Champion Neeraj Chopra as the brand ambassador for their Premium Petrol ‘Speed’.
Neeraj Chopra, with his achievements in athletics, epitomises the essence of winning, performance, and success. His role model status, journey and accomplishments align with the ethos of ‘Speed’, making him the perfect embodiment of the brand's values.
G. Krishnakumar, chairman & MD, BPCL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Speed, the hi-performance petrol from Bharat Petroleum personifies peak performance and the thrill of staying ahead each time, every time. Now with bespoke friction modifier technology, your drive fueled by ‘Speed’- not just petrol, is much smoother, delivering accelerated mileage and ensuring peak engine performance; We are happy to have Neeraj Chopra, the epitome of performance, efficiency and consistency, embodying the soaring spirit of the aspirational Indian as our brand ambassador for Speed."
Echoing similar sentiments, Sukhmal Jain, director (marketing), BPCL, emphasised the power of sports and the significance of Neeraj Chopra's association with Speed. "Sports have always been a catalyst for convergence and inspiration. Neeraj Chopra's winning spirit and dedication to excellence resonate perfectly with the attributes of ‘Speed’, our next-generation high-performance petrol. Neeraj's partnership with ‘Speed’ will undoubtedly inspire customers to strive for greatness.”
This collaboration with Neeraj Chopra follows BPCL's alliance with cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, who serves as the brand ambassador for the company's ‘Pure for Sure’ initiative and range of ‘MAK lubricants’. The association with sports personalities like Neeraj Chopra and Rahul Dravid underscore BPCL's commitment to quality, authenticity, excellence and trustworthiness.
With a heritage steeped in upholding integrity and bringing innovative solutions, BPCL has distinguished itself. Amidst the dynamic landscape of competition, the company's commitment to these values has consistently set it apart. The introduction of Neeraj Chopra as the face of their premium petrol ‘Speed’, reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability.