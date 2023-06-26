Nestlé Professional partners with PVR-INOX to elevate the theatre experience

Talking about the association, Saurabh Makhija, head – Nestlé Professional, Nestlé India, said “It has always been our endeavour to ensure that our consumers enjoy Nestlé’s brands, both in home and out-of-home. This partnership is a step towards building multiple, relevant consumption occasions for our range of beverages. Movie theatres have traditionally served as a popular entertainment hub and through this association we intend to elevate the experience of new age cinema goers. Consumers can now enjoy a warm and comforting beverage such as freshly brewed coffee from Nescafé, indulgent hot cocoa from Nesquik or an uplifting tea from Nestea with their friends and family, all freshly dispensed from our state-of-the-art vending machines.”