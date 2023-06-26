Nestlé Professional partners with PVR-INOX to elevate the theatre experience

Nestlé beverages, including NESCAFÉ will now be available at more than 200 PVR-Inox theatres across 29 cities in India.
Movie experiences at PVR-Inox cinema halls will now be elevated with NESCAFÉ. Crafted with over 80 years of roasting and brewing expertise, NESCAFÉ, along with a range of beverage options from Nestlé including Nestea Cardamom Tea and Nesquik hot cocoa will now be available at more than 200 PVR-Inox theatres across 29 cities in India.
Talking about the association, Saurabh Makhija, head – Nestlé Professional, Nestlé India, said “It has always been our endeavour to ensure that our consumers enjoy Nestlé’s brands, both in home and out-of-home. This partnership is a step towards building multiple, relevant consumption occasions for our range of beverages. Movie theatres have traditionally served as a popular entertainment hub and through this association we intend to elevate the experience of new age cinema goers. Consumers can now enjoy a warm and comforting beverage such as freshly brewed coffee from Nescafé, indulgent hot cocoa from Nesquik or an uplifting tea from Nestea with their friends and family, all freshly dispensed from our state-of-the-art vending machines.”
Talking about the association, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, said “Cinema moments have evolved from watching a film to a larger experience with family and friends. Much like our partners, we take great pride in helping our patrons relax, unwind, and enjoy the small pleasures of life, through cinema. We are proud to partner with Nestlé Professional towards a common goal of elevating the movie experience. Nestlé Professional offers a range of beverages so there is something for everyone. We are confident that our patrons stand to gain immensely and their movie-viewing experience would go up a notch through this association.”
Nestlé Professional is dedicated to address the unique business challenges and opportunities of Out of Home customers by providing high quality and relevant food & beverage solutions and services. Nestlé Professional offers solutions across product categories – whole roasted beans, premix based beverages, confectionary, dairy and food solutions. The company has recently launched its range of cutting-edge machines which offer fresh brewed coffee from whole roasted coffee beans, along with a range of other beverages across instant tea and cocoa.