Nestle Maggi enters frozen foods category with kebabs, veg pockets and pops

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It is the second new offering from the instant noodle brand after it launched Korean noodles in November 2023.
Nestlé India has introduced Maggi ‘Nutri-Licious’ frozen food packets featuring Veggie KEBABS, Achari POCKETS, and Special Veggie POPS. The exclusive tasting of the frozen foods was done at the FMCG giant’s India head office.
Zaheer Khan, corporate chef and head - innovation and renovation, Nestlé India announced the offering on LinkedIn and shared glimpses of its making process.
This is Maggi's second new offering after it introduced in November 2023. With this introduction, Maggi will be competing with brands such as McCain, ITC Master Chef, Gadre, and more within the frozen snacks category.
The frozen food market has grown significantly in recent years. As frozen products require little time and effort for cooking, the growing consumer preference for convenience foods indirectly supports the increasing demand for frozen products.
According to data from Research and Market, an international market research company, the frozen food market in India was valued at Rs 144.30 crore in 2022. It is expected to reach Rs 367.97 crore by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of ~16.97% during 2023 - 2028.
Cover image from Zaheer Khan's LinkedIn post.