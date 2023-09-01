Netflix India starts a 100-day countdown to Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' release with Mumbai billboard

Set to release on December 7, the countdown timer will build anticipation for the film.
With 100 days left for the launch of its film 'The Archies', Netflix India has put its promotional mechanisms in motion.
To build anticipation for the film, which will be released on December 7, it has put up a 100-day countdown billboard on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The billboard is intended to serve as a daily reminder of the film’s release on Netflix.
The OTT platform has strategically chosen the location for the billboard. Positioned next to the domestic airport, one of the busiest parts of the highway, it is expected to have maximum reach. Proximity to the airport also draws a cross-city consumer base that takes this route to the airport.
The choice of the OOH medium is interesting. Though the billboard limits the promotions to a particular location, the idea travels far and wide through the digital medium and word of mouth.
Earlier, in June, the platform shared an ad using VFX (visual effects), where a plane is flying over the Gateway of India with a flyer attached, reading, “Follow @archiesoninstagram”.
The caption read, “Riverdale ki yatra confirm ho chuki hai. Buckle up for an adventure back to the era of fun, friendship and romance. Follow @archiesnetflix and stay tuned for more.”
Based on the popular Archie Comics, the film is set in the fictional town of Riverdale. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is produced by Tiger Baby Films, which is co-owned by Akhtar and Reema Kagti.