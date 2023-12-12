Netflix promotes ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with AR wall mural

The final reel was delivered within two to three hours. But executing it was fraught with challenges. To capture what they needed for the reel, they had to coordinate the shoot and align with all stakeholders, including the cast, paparazzi, and various team members within a tight 20-odd-minute window. All this while maintaining secrecy around the cast and the upcoming Netflix film until the launch. Unpredictable weather conditions, like heavy rain on a critical weekend, also posed temporary setbacks.