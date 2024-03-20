NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner, aims to redefine ice cream experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership provides the opportunity for it to cater to customers at home and in-stadia while they enjoy the tournament.
NIC Ice Creams has been onboarded as an official partner of the Mumbai Indians. Currently, the brand is present across 120+ cities in India and aims to redefine the ice cream experience for Indian consumers through its flavour offerings and parlours. It is also an early adopter of new-age consumption patterns and is available on platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Dotpe, Thrive etc.
Data shows that snacks and desserts are the ideal and preferred accompaniment to watching thrilling T20 cricket matches. This partnership with Mumbai Indians offers NIC the perfect platform to serve customers at home as well as in-stadia, while they cheer for their favourite team during the cricket season.
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Sanjiv Shah, director, Walko Food Company, said, “We are immensely proud to be associated with the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the tournament. They are known for their winning spirit coupled with a strong focus on excellence and innovation – values that are aligned with our philosophy at NIC.” He further added, “Moreover, there is a special emotional connection with Mumbai as the city’s love for the sport, woven deep into its very culture, is legendary. Through this partnership, we hope to create memorable experiences for every cricket fan.”
Commenting on this new partnership, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are delighted to welcome NIC Ice Creams to the Mumbai Indians family. With NIC Ice Creams on a very strong growth path, this partnership will give them the opportunity to build brand awareness as well as reach out to customers across the country leveraging the Mumbai Indians platforms on offer.”