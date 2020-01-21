Nielsen's annual FMCG report: an overview

Commenting on the state of the FMCG industry and its perceivable future, Prasun Basu, South Asia Zone president, Nielsen Global Connect, said, “2019 has been a tough year for the FMCG Industry with an over four point decline, but we do see it stabilising in the last quarter of the year. A mix of macro economic factors, and channel and zone factors driven by manufacturers, coupled with consolidation of smaller players have been instrumental in the slowdown. A lower pace of innovation has further limited consumer demand pick up. However, 2020 offers a stable outlook for the industry arresting the 2019 decline.”